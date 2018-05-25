Ariana Grande unveils new tattoo in honour of Manchester terror attack victims: see picture The singer famously held a benefit concert after the attack last year

Ariana Grande has shared a picture of her new tattoo, dedicated to the victims and survivors of the Manchester terror attack. The singer marked the one-year anniversary by getting an inking of a bee, which is a symbol of Manchester's industrial past. Alongside the Instagram snap, the 24-year-old simply wrote, "forever". The Manchester Arena bombing attack killed 22 innocent concert-goers and injured dozens more in May 2017. Although Ariana flew back to America following the tragedy, the pop star returned to the scene a few days later to hold a benefit concert, One Love Manchester, before she returned to her Dangerous Woman tour.

Ariana Grande has paid tribute to the Manchester attack victims with this tattoo of a bee

Earlier this week, Ariana tweeted an emotional tribute on the anniversary to honour the victims. "Thinking of you all today and every day," she wrote. "I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day." Fans have all taken to social media to heap praise on the star's latest gesture, with one writing: "I'm so beyond proud over you girl." Another said: "Thank you for being the absolutely best idol and role model we could ever ask for." A third post read: "So much administration for this girl."

The bee tattoo has long been a symbol of Manchester, with people across the city getting them to show their solidarity with the victims. Shortly after the attack, tattoo artists in the area launched an appeal to raise money for those who were affected. Artists had offered them for £50, with all of the profits going to the Crowdfunder appeal. Ariana has since been made an honorary citizen of Manchester after she returned to the city to perform the benefit concert to raise money for the victims and their families. Previously sharing a screenshot of the news on her Instagram account, the singer wrote: "I don't know what to say. Words don't suffice. I'm moved and honoured. My heart is very much still there. I love you. Thank you."

