Thandie Newton reveals Victoria Beckham mistook her for another actress - find out who!

Thandie Newton has opened up about an embarrassing encounter with Victoria Beckham, where the fashion designer mistook her for fellow star, Zoe Saldana. Chatting on The Graham Norton Show, the Solo: A Star Wars Story actress admitted that she often gets mistaken for the Guardians of the Galaxy star, and Victoria was just one of the people to make the mistake. She explained: "Recently I was in SoulCycle in LA and Victoria Beckham, who I have actually met a few times, was there."

Thandie opened up about the awkward conversation

She continued: "We were chatting away when she said, 'It's so great that you are here when you are pregnant.' I said, 'I actually had my baby a couple of months ago.' We carried on chatting and it was obvious she thought I was someone else so I said, 'Do you think I am Zoe Saldana?' Victoria was absolutely mortified! It was actually okay as Zoe is a rare beauty, but really? Up close? Come on! And, I am British!" Jeff Goldblum was also a guest on the show, and spoke about how strangers would tell him they look alike. He said: "They come up to me and say, 'My whole life I've been told I look exactly like you.' It's a bit weird and it's a very wide range of people but I try to be diplomatic and always say the same thing, 'Well that's flattering to me!"

Victoria mistook Thandie for Zoe (pictured)

Thandie is best known for her roles in Line of Duty and Westworld, and opened up about her antagonistic character in the police drama. She said: "I had the best time, but I am sorry people think my character was a [expletive]. I actually felt very sorry for her." She also joked about her role as a host in the sci-fi show, adding: "The idea of being naked for 75% of the time on paper sounds like a nightmare, but I was all in and couldn't wait!"

