David Walliams announces exciting new project with Robbie Williams Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers will write the music for David's book adaptation

David Walliams has teamed up with Robbie Williams for an exciting new project – a musical adaptation of his bestselling children's book, The Boy in the Dress! The Britain's Got Talent judge tweeted the exciting news that Robbie and his long-time songwriting partner, Guy Chambers, would be penning the songs for the new show, writing: "I am over the moon that my book with @QuentinBlakeHQ 'The Boy in the Dress' is being adapted into a stage musical with a book by Mark Ravenhill & songs by @guyachambers & @robbiewilliams. It is being produced next year by @TheRSC & will be directed by Greg Doran."

The pair have known each other for years

Fans were quick to react to the news, with one writing: "This is EVERYTHING!!! [Love] you, Rob and Guy!!! Love that I will be able to share the experience (if/when it comes to Australia) with my son too who thinks you are all brilliant," while another added: "Oh wow that's amazing! Traveling to see musicals is always worth it so I guess I'll definitely be in the UK next year. Can't wait to see the outcome and the songs. Anyway, congratulations to you all and have fun with the production!"

Robbie and Guy have previously co-written the smash hit singles Let Me Entertain You and Angels. David has previously opened up about his success as a children's author, telling The Graham Norton Show: "It's been great, they've really taken off – I get thanked by parents which is a special thing." Speaking about a letter from a young fan, he added: "The letter read, 'I'm writing to you because you are my second favourite author. My favourite is JK Rowling but my teacher said she is going to be too busy to reply so I thought I would write to you instead.'" The comedian previously revealed that he even wrote a special story for Simon Cowell's young son, Eric, joking: "It's very hard to know what to get a billionaire who has everything he wants in life, so I wrote a book especially for him and Lauren."

