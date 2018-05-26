Strictly's Kevin and Karen Clifton open up about working together post-split: 'It's not happy days all the time' But the pair still maintain a positive outlook

Strictly Come Dancing's Karen and Kevin Clifton have opened up about their working life together since announcing their split in March – admitting that it's not always easy. Despite maintaining that their passion for dance remains, Karen told The Express that there are still hard times. "Of course, it’s not happy days all the time – but most of the time we are very focused on what we do. You put your egos aside, you put everything aside – it’s a clean sheet,” she said.

Kevin and Karen split in March, but continue to work together

"We’re very focused on what we love to do – dance has always been a big part of our lives and a big part of our relationship," she added. “Some other couples would find it very hard but we’ve always worked really well together so it has never been an issue."

Kevin also told the publication that announcing their split had been the best thing for them professionally. "It is still the same collaboration. It’s a different dynamic, a different energy now but nothing else has changed in terms of work – it’s just that everything is now out in the open.”

36-year-old Karen has previously admitted that she doesn't know what the future holds for the couple, even revealing that she is open to reconciling with Kevin at some point. She told The Sun earlier this month: "I don't know what's going to happen in the future, but I think it's really important when you're both open and real about what's happening, and we're both really upfront about it, but anything can happen." She also added: "No I am not dating."

The Strictly cast at the BAFTAS

The professional dancers, who are currently on a two-month tour, Kevin and Karen Dance 2018, even recently posed together on the red carpet at the BAFTA TV Awards. Although they appeared to arrive separately, the duo happily posed for pictures with their fellow Strictly co-stars.