Hilaria Baldwin has revealed that she has been suffering with serious health issues since giving birth to baby Romeo earlier this month. Alongside a sweet photo of her newborn son, she wrote: "It’s been quite an adventurous week with highs and lows...Romeo was born last Thursday and is a complete joy...however, I was also diagnosed with pneumonia." Admitting that the whole family has been unwell, she continued: "Rafa and Leo with the flu, Carmen came home from school with pink eye. Tumultuous to say the least, and, for a family that rarely gets sick, definitely a foreign experience."

Hilaria opened up alongside a snap of baby Romeo

The mum-of-four also opened up about the trials of adjusting to busy family life again, saying: "We are all on the mend, and fortunately, so far, Romeo is super healthy. It’s been tough getting our new family of 6 oriented with all of the necessary quarantining. The recovery from birth, the beginnings of breastfeeding again, the sleepless nights, taking care of sick toddlers, doctors visits, my own health...I just keep on saying 'we got this'.

"I have definitely had my stressed out moments and have had to practice lots of breathing and perspective, trying to stay as calm and positive as possible. I’m looking forward to renewed health for my family, and one day, to look back and have a little laugh," she added.

Alec and Hilaria following the birth of little Romeo

Hilaria and husband Alec welcomed Romeo into the world on 17 May, making the announcement on both their Instagram pages. "He's here! He's perfect! 8lbs 2oz #wegotthis2018," Hilaria captioned her snap, while Alec wrote: "Here we go again! #BaldwinitosEverywhere." The 60-year-old actor and the 34-year-old yogi's latest bundle joins older siblings, Carmen, four, two-year-old Rafael and one-year-old Leonardo, as well as Alec's daughter from a previous relationship, Ireland, 22.

