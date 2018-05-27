Jessica Mulroney pays emotional tribute to twins following the royal wedding Meghan Markle's best friend was one proud mum!

Jessica Mulroney's seven-year-old twins Brian and John stole the show as they undertook their pageboy duties at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding last week, and their parents couldn’t be prouder! One week on, doting mum Jessica took to social media to pay tribute to her sons as they embarked on another exciting adventure – their first sleepover! The stylist took to Instagram to write an emotional post, sharing a picture of her and her boys and captioning it: "First sleepover tonight for these two and I'm all [emoji crying face]. Good prep for sleep-away camp this summer. I'm sure moms can relate..it's all moving a little too fast."

Jessica Mulroney had sweet words to say about her twins Brian and John

Fellow parents were quick to sympathise with Jessica, with one writing: "Just keep telling yourself ‘they will be okay and will have a blast’...children grow and change and it’s always so bittersweet for us moms. I feel you on this! Stay strong, mama - It’s all good, I promise." Another said: "They'll have each other and the best time, but I am sure you'll miss these cuties." A third added: "Bless them and you! I hope they have an amazing time."

Brian and John played a big part in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on 19 May, holding the bride's veil as she made her way to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Their little sister, Ivy, four, was also part of the young bridal party, and looked adorable as she walked down the aisle along with the other bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, three.

Brian and John played a big part in Harry and Meghan's big day

Following the wedding, the children's dad Ben Mulroney opened up about his children's participation in the wedding on Your Morning. The TV host revealed: "There had been so much talk about getting it right with the rehearsals and these kids are so young." Despite the formalities of the royal wedding, he added: "There was a lot of worry that this wouldn't get done right, but they're having so much fun with it. And that, to me, was the thing that gave me the most pride was that we didn’t put so much pressure on them that this wasn’t joyful for them. It was pretty darn joyful."