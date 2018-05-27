Gary Barlow posts rare photo of son Daniel – and he looks JUST like his dad The former Take That singer's fans were quick to comment on the uncanny likeness between the pair

Gary Barlow's son Daniel is his dad's double! The former Take That singer's fans couldn’t believe just how much the pair looked alike after he uploaded a photo of his firstborn to tell him just how proud he was of him. Gary shared a picture of Daniel looking incredible smart in a suit and bow tie, and wrote besides the image: "Nearly 18 – where does time go? So proud of our son." Comments quickly followed, with one saying: "What an uncanny resemblance," while another said: "Woah Daniel is your double! And look at those cheekbones!" A third added: "Spitting image of you Gary!"

Daniel is the son of Gary and his wife of 18 years, Dawn. They are also the proud parents to 15-year-old Emily, and nine-year-old Daisy. In 2012, Gary and Dawn sadly lost their fourth child, a daughter named Poppy who was delivered stillborn. The singer largely keeps his loved ones out of the spotlight, but occasionally shares snippets into his family life on social media. In April, the proud dad posted a video of Daisy performing the Star Wars theme song at home, which he proudly captioned: "We bring up our children not knowing what they’ll become. Then the day arrives when they make you the proudest parents in the world. Just aged nine and she’s already on her way to true greatness #taste #daisy #proud."

Gary Barlow's son looks just like him!

Gary also uses his social media platforms to deliver inspiring messages to his large following, and earlier in the year he was branded "inspirational" as he opened up about his weight struggles. Gary shared a throwback photo of himself at a heavier weight which he said keeps him "on the straight and narrow" when it comes to his lifestyle habits. "These pictures keep me on the straight and narrow. I remember those times and how I felt - awful - I will never allow myself to feel like that again. I’m in control #bb," he wrote.

The singer is a proud dad of three

The former X Factor judge previously opened up about his weight gain to Radio Times, admitting that it was "a form of depression." "You know what, it wasn’t about food," he told the publication. "Well, it was about food obviously, because I was shoving it in my mouth, but it was more about a reaction to who I’d been. I'd decided, 'OK, nobody wants me but I don’t want to do it anyway, and to make sure I don’t do it again, this is how I’m going to look.'" Gary added: "I realised afterwards it was a form of depression. I’d always played music since I was ten and then I’d gone through this rollercoaster ride of fame and I just couldn’t believe that it was all over and I was only 24."

