Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein are beaming as they step out for first time since wedding The happy couple tied the knot on Friday

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein looked a picture of happiness as they stepped out following their low-key wedding on Friday. The newlyweds were at the Monaco Grand Prix, having tied the knot in London two days before. Anna looked smart dressed in a form-fitting black dress, while Hugh was smart in a blue shirt tucked into a pair of navy chinos as they walked around the famous venue. It was reported in the Telegraph that Anna and Hugh married before close family members at Chelsea registry office on Friday, and they were pictured with their daughter outside the venue. Both Anna and Hugh looked smart for the occasion, although Anna chose not to wear a wedding dress, instead opting for a fitted blue shirt teamed with a white skirt and espadrilles.

The actor previously had a high-profile relationship with Elizabeth Hurley, and later with Tinglan Hong, the mother of two of his children. Hugh also shares three children with Anna, although have only revealed their eldest son's name, John. Elizabeth and Hugh are still firm friends, and the actress opened up about Hugh's youngest child – who was born in March – while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She said: "He had another one last week. He has five. He was over 50 when he spawned them all."

She continued: "He's an enchanting dad. Really, really sweet. Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It's improved him. He's gone up the scale." Anna's mother also confirmed the pair were expecting their third child together, telling Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet back in January: "I'm very happy to be getting another grandchild. She's due rather soon."

Hugh himself has opened up in the past about being a parent in a rare interview with Jess Cagle for People TV. Hugh told Jess on becoming a father: "It was the nicest thing that's ever happened to me - he said sounding clichéd - but it happens to be true." He continued: "It's just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case and they love you and it's all enchanting."