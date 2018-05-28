Michelle Keegan's 'escape' overseas as Mark Wright parties in Las Vegas The actress jets off

Michelle Keegan shared recent snaps of her latest getaway on her Instagram account, but hasn't disclosed the exact location, leading fans to speculate where she could be. The 30-year-old actress uploaded two pictures onto her social media platform – one of an idyllic scene of white washed houses with turquoise sea in the distance and another shot of an idyllic beach scene, which she labelled her 'escape.' Fans came to the conclusion she is currently on the stunning Greek Island of Mykonos, which is loved by an abundance of celebrities who want to leave behind the hustle and bustle of London.

Michelle's trip looked incredible

The former Coronation Street star also shared some live updates of the scenery, including stylish pictures of cherry blossom and scenic routes. It appeared that Michelle was having a few days away chilling, while husband Mark Wright was in Las Vegas on his brother Joshua Wright’s stag do. Joshua, 28, is a footballer who plays for Southend United and is due to marry his long-term love Hollie Kane later this year. Mark, 31, looked to be enjoying the festivities – sharing lots of videos of him and his younger brother dancing in clubs and sunning themselves at pool parties. Mark appeared exhausted after a long night of dancing – he uploaded a shot of him in bed looking bleary-eyed, and wrote: "Vegas 6, Me 0".

The couple married in 2015 and have been maintaining a transatlantic relationship since September after Mark took a presenting job in LA.

He recently spoke on the Lorraine show about how they manage to keep their romance "fresh" revealing: "People say that long distance relationships don't work. But why can't they? Just because on paper they don't work."

He added: "As long as you see each other enough - why can't it work? It actually keeps things fresh. While we're both young and conquering our dreams. I'm out there trying to make something happen, she's around the world acting. We're still so in love and happy so it's perfect."