Catherine Zeta-Jones just shared the most ADORABLE photo of her son at prom The actress is proud as punch of her son Dylan

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated a huge milestone in her family's life on Monday – her son Dylan went to Prom! The son of Michael Douglas and Catherine is almost 18 and will soon be graduating high school befor going off to college. The former Darling Buds of May actress uploaded a gorgeous picture of the17-year-old as well as a great shot of her, her husband and Dylan beaming at the camera – with Dylan looking super-smart in a tux and bow tie. Captioning the picture, Catherine wrote: "Prom Proud! Graduation around the corner! So proud of you Dylan, college bound! Love you so" with a series of sweet heart emojis.

Dylan looked so handsome!

The Douglas family have an incredibly close bond – and the Welsh actress often shares adorable snaps of her brood. In March, she uploaded a video of her and her son ballroom dancing on the beach as they enjoyed their holidays.

Catherine and Michael looked proud as punch in family snap

Sunning themselves in the Dominican Republic, the Chicago actress and Dylan looked be having a fabulous time as they showed off their dance moves on the sandy shore. She captioned the post: "Shall we dance? Seize the moment. #Funwithson."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas share passionate kiss during family holiday

During the trip, more photos surfaced, including a sweet picture of Catherine and Michael kissing passionately in the ocean, and another of Dylan and Carys hugging as they took a swim.

Loading the player...

Her children appear to take after their parents – both siblings enjoy performing arts with Catherine explaining: "They're good. They go to summer camp every year, they do three musicals and straight plays, they love it. I've had a wonderful life in this business so I only – if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn't. So I just think that they've got – they've got the talent and I know that they have the drive."

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas recreate sweet family photo