Pregnant Pippa Middleton showed off the first signs of a baby bump as she enjoyed a sunny Sunday watching the tennis at the French Open, hand-in-hand with her husband James Matthews. The pair looked incredibly relaxed - and not to mention super stylish - as they walked through the stadium and eagle-eyed onlookers could see the first signs of a small bump in her red floral dress. The Duchess of Cambridge's sister is thought to be around four months pregnant with her first child and pregnancy clearly suits the 34-year-old as she was glowing. Her red frock was cut in a floaty wrap shape which is not only chic but most flattering with its V neckline and interchangeable waist belt. The contesting white print made it an eye-catching ensemble – which retails at £350 from Ralph Lauren. She accessorised the striking outfit with a raffia bag which she wore cross-body, mirrored sunglasses, lace-up espadrilles and a white fedora with a matching red trim. James meanwhile, looked equally as put-together, wearing a crisp white shirt, chinos and a pair of blue suede loafers.

The loved-up pair recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, which took place on 20 May. Pippa wed her financer fiancé in a beautiful, low-key ceremony at St. Mark's Church in Berkshire in 2017 and wore a stunning lace gown by Giles Deacon.

Although her older sister Kate wasn't officially the 'maid-of-honour', she did seem to be in charge of the eight bridesmaids and page boys at the time and was famously spotted giving Prince George a telling off when he misbehaved as the group left the church.

Pippa attended the Royal Wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last weekend and was widely regarded as one of the best dressed guests, wearing a mint green floral ensemble by high end brand The Fold which was worth £495. She teamed her getup with 14 carat white gold and diamond star earrings by Robinson Pelham and a pale champagne-coloured hat with floral applique.

