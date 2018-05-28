Viewers go wild over Christine Lampard's growing baby bump! The ITV presenter's bump is adorable

Christine Lampard showed off her blossoming baby bump on Monday morning as she filled in for Lorraine Kelly on the Lorraine Show. The ITV host looked the picture of health as she presented the daily slot and looked incredible in a white, body-conscious dress which featured navy blue beading on the neckline and bodice. The 39-year-old looked sharp and sophisticated as she sat on the famous sofa and her baby bump looked to have grown massively since she first announced the wonderful news earlier this month. As she chatted to guests which included Love Island winner Kem and Britain's Got Talent star Maddox Dixon, viewers couldn't help but get excited over her changing shape. The wife of former Chelsea footballer Frank had the tell-tale signs of a pregnancy glow, with luminous skin which was highlighted by little makeup.

This will be a first baby for Irish-born Christine who shared a gorgeous photograph of herself with Frank and his daughters from a previous relationship on Instagram to announce her happy news on 16 May. Taking to the social media platform, she wrote: "The Lampard family are expanding," she wrote. "I feel SO excited, nervous and grateful! The list of emotions is endless." Sharing the same sweet picture, dad-to-be Frank added, "My gorgeous wife @christinelampard is pregnant and we all couldn't be happier!!!"

Last week, the Loose Women host caught up with Lorraine Kelly on how she was feeling and how her pregnancy was going: "I feel really good. I'm trying to do all the right things, but obviously being completely new to this, as any first-time mum will know, there's a whole list of things that I didn't know about. So I'm learning on the job," she said.

Explaining how her stepdaughters Luna, 12 and Isla, 11, took the news, Christine revealed: "They're completely beside themselves, more so than I thought they would be. It does have to be a girl though, apparently, that's the only issue. I can't guarantee that! They're desperate for a little girl."