Cher Lloyd welcomes a baby girl with husband Craig Monk! Find out the adorable name What an adorable picture!

Cher Lloyd has announced the birth of her first child - a beautiful baby girl, who she welcomed with husband Craig Monk on 25 May. The singer posted a sweet snap of her daughter on her Instagram page, also announcing her name in the caption: "Our baby girl is here! We are so in love…. Delilah-Rae." The tot can be seen clasping the finger of what looks to be her father - and in another adorable photograph, the little girl's toes are adorned with Cher and Craig's wedding rings.

Cher introduced her little girl to her Instagram followers

Fans were quick to send their congratulations to Cher, with one writing: "Congrats on your beautiful baby Cher! I wish you and your family all the best," and another saying: "Much love to you and your family… so very happy for you… and may I just say I adore the name!"

Over on her Instagram Stories, the former X Factor star couldn't resist sharing another shot of her new arrival, drawing a heart over little Delilah-Rae as she slept in her cot wearing a cosy grey babygrow. The star has been excitedly documenting her pregnancy on her social media account since announcing that she was expecting in January.

Another sweet shot showed Cher and Craig's wedding rings on Delilah-Rae's toes

In a lengthy post, she wrote at the time: "I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!! We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all." She added: "I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I’ve worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year. And now we're going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way!"

Cher, who has been living in America for the past three years, tied the knot with Craig in a secret ceremony in 2013. The new mum also recently revealed she has plans to return to her singing career, saying, "As you all know, making music and singing is where it all began for me, it’s what makes me truly happy, and I wanted to get back to that happy place once again, enter the studio and focus on simply making great music for you all."

