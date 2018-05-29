Mark Wright 'checks in' with wife Michelle Keegan after partying in Las Vegas The star joked on Instagram…

Mark Wright has joked that he has to "check in" with wife Michelle Keegan following his party weekends away, as he posted a video on his Instagram Stories following a fun few days with pals in Las Vegas. "Monday morning - the end of the Vegas trip," he said, as he filmed his friends on their phones. "All the boys checking in with the wives on the last day… just telling them that life is all good and we're alive!" The TV host had been in Sin City with a group of guys for younger brother Josh Wright's stag do.

Mark joked that all the stags had to check in with their wives following their week of partying

Earlier in the week, Josh and his stags had visited Los Angeles, too, where Mark has relocated to host on ExtraTV. In a group shot posted to his Instagram account, the former The Only Way Is Essex star posed with the revellers alongside co-host Mario Lopez. "Nice day @unistudios the boys visited the set and @mariolopezextra joined in the pic for @joshwright4444 stag," Mark wrote.

Though he was keen to get in touch with Michelle following a wild week away, Mark surely wouldn't need to worry about his wife of three years, since she had jetted off on her own trip - posting some envy-inducing photographs to her Instagram page.

Mark and Michelle remain strong despite their long-distance relationship

The 30-year-old actress uploaded two pictures onto her social media platform – one of an idyllic row of white washed houses with turquoise sea in the distance, and another shot of a stunning beach scene, which she labelled her 'escape.' Fans came to the conclusion she is currently on the stunning Greek Island of Mykonos, which is loved by an abundance of celebrities who want to leave behind the hustle and bustle of London.

Josh, 28, is a footballer who plays for Bradford City and is due to marry his long-term love Hollie Kane later this year. Mark certainly seemed to enjoy the festivities in anticipation of the big day - sharing lots of videos of him and his younger brother dancing in clubs and sunning themselves at pool parties.

