Will Young banned from driving for six months

Will Young has been banned from driving for six months following an incident where a man was forced to jump out of the way of his car to avoid being hit. Will had been driving in "fairly poor conditions" in Earlston, Scotland, when he mistook bollards for a central reservation and hit a car that was parked in a lay-by. The Pop Idol winner pleaded guilty to driving without due care at Selkirk Sheriff Court back in March, and was sentenced on Monday, with his lawyer saying that he "clearly made a mistake" and was "extremely apologetic" about the incident.

Rob Hogarth, the man involved in the incident, said: "I was just walking up to the driver's door and then, I suddenly looked round and there's this car coming straight towards me… If I'd been standing at the boot then I don't know what would have happened... All he was worried about was if I was okay and all he was doing was apologising, saying, 'I'm so, so sorry'. We were waiting for the police to come and he said, 'Oh my God, you were so nearly killed' and it was only at that point that I realised that he very nearly hit me. But up until that point I hadn't even thought about that because I was just worried about my car that had got all smashed in. He couldn't have been nicer."

Sheriff Edment said: "I understand it's been a momentary lapse in concentration. To your credit you pled guilty from the outset. You took the man into your car - dealt with in in a very honourable and responsible manner." Will was given five penalty points and a £600 fine. Since he already had 11 points of his licence, the singer is now banned from driving for six months.

