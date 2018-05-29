Corrie's Sally Dynevor shares rare photo with lookalike daughters - and one is an actress too! The actress has been playing Sally Webster in Coronation Street since 1986

Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor's two daughters look just like her! The doting mum has been spending some quality time with two of her three children on holiday this week, and shared a gorgeous photo of the trio on Instagram. In the picture, which was captioned: "Girls on tour," Sally stood in the middle of girls, Harriet, 14, and Phoebe, 23, who both resemble their famous mum with the same blonde hair and large eyes. The picture went down a treat with Sally's fans, with one writing: "Lovely photo," while Brooke Vincent, who plays her on-screen daughter Sophie Webster, commented with a series of love heart emojis.

The Dynevor family are certainly successful. Sally is married to husband Tim Dynevor – a scriptwriter for Emmerdale – and they are also parents to son Sam, 21. Phoebe, meanwhile, is following in her mum's footsteps as an actress, and has appeared in shows including TV drama Snatch alongside Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, as well as Waterloo Road and The Village. She previously spoke about her budding career, telling the Express that she has always loved being the centre of attention.

Sally Dynevor and her lookalike daughters

"I've always been a show-off. Whenever my grandparents came to visit, even when I was very little, I'd start jumping around – but only when people were watching. There are loads of videos of me leaping about. My sister is similar, doing little dances for everyone – she's got it in her to perform too," she said. Asked whether she would consider joining a TV soap, she replied: "Never say never. But I am enjoying what I am doing now."

Sally is a doting mum to three children

As well as her own children, Sally is close to her on-screen daughters Brooke, and Helen Flanagan – who plays Rosie Webster. Helen is currently on maternity leave from Coronation Street and prior to her departure, the actress shared a picture of her and Sally on set in the Webster kitchen, writing besides it how much she will miss the show, in particular her "screen mum and sister". Helen later shared a throwback picture of her and Sally, which Sally responded with: "Ooh Helen! Love you." Phoebe also commented on the picture, simply writing: "Aww", to which Helen replied: "Your mum's the best."

