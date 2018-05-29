Rochelle Humes reveals surprising link to Phillip Schofield's daughter It's a small world in the land of TV!

Rochelle Humes and This Morning host Phillip Schofield occasionally work together on the popular ITV daytime show when Rochelle occasionally presents a fashion segment, but more often than not the pair are busy on different projects. However, Rochelle and Phillip's daughter 24-year-old Molly seem to get on famously. Taking to Instagram Stories, Rochelle shared a Whatsapp message between her and Molly, in which Molly asked the mother-of-two: "Hi lovely! Are you safely at New Look?" Rochelle then replied: "All good, all safe hahahaha". "She's so cute..@mollyschofe checking up on me," Rochelle captioned the message.

There's a simple explanation as to why Rochelle and Molly are in close contact. Rochelle, along with Phillip and many other core members of ITV including Holly Willoughby, Emma Willis and Ant and Dec – all belong to the same management agency which Molly works for. Many high-profile presenters are looked after by James Grant, and Molly is currently working as Assistant Talent Manager for the group. Phillip has previously opened up about his daughter helping to manage him. Discussing his children's thoughts on his antics on social media, he told HELLO!: "I don't post anything without their say-so. I check with them, is this okay? But they're fine with it. My eldest daughter is my manager so she's well across it all."

The TV presenter is also dad to daughter Ruby, 22, who he shares with wife Stephanie Lowe. The family are extremely close, and recently went on a luxurious holiday together to the Maldives. During their trip, they shared snippets of their time on social media. They enjoyed staying at luxury hotel Niyama Private Islands Maldives, and took part in activities including scuba diving, dining in underwater restaurants, riding on personalised bikes on the beach, and throwing back Absinthe shots with the waiters. The trip was in celebration of Phillip's 56th birthday, as well as his and Stephanie's silver wedding anniversary.

