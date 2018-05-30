Michelle Keegan reveals she will never live in LA with husband Mark Wright - find out why The star opened up on The One Show…

Michelle Keegan has admitted that despite husband Mark Wright's growing success in the States, she would never want to permanently move out to America with him. Speaking to The One Show's Matt Baker and Alex Jones, she said: "I'd love to work in America but I couldn't see myself living out there full time. I'm a home bird." Shaking her head, she added: "It won't be permanent. Definitely not." The actress also revealed that she has to tone down her accent in Los Angeles, as the locals struggle to understand her Northern twang.

Mark and Michelle are based between the UK and America

"When I've been out in LA, even if I'm ordering a coffee or something they think I'm Australian," she said. "I have to slow down a lot and pronounce my words to make it a bit easier." Michelle was on the show to promote the upcoming new series of Our Girl, which returns to screens in June.

The 30-year-old recently returned from a relaxing sunny break in Mykonos, having uploaded some stunning snaps to her Instagram page - one of an idyllic scene of white washed houses with turquoise sea in the distance and another shot of an idyllic beach scene, which she labelled her 'escape.'

The actress has admitted she would never relocate with Mark permanently

But it seems it's back to work for the busy actress - as well as husband Mark, who arrived back in LA after younger brother Josh Wright's stag do on Monday. "Monday morning - the end of the Vegas trip," he said, as he filmed his friends on their phones. "All the boys checking in with the wives on the last day… just telling them that life is all good and we're alive!"

Michelle and Mark celebrated their third wedding anniversary on 24 May, though both chose to keep things low-key on the day, making no mention on social media. The couple married in 2015 and have been maintaining a transatlantic relationship since September after Mark took a presenting job for ExtraTV in LA.

