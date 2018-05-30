Britney Spears shares rare picture of her two sons - and fans can't believe how grown up they are! What a sweet snap…

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to share a rare snap of her sons Sean, 12, and Jayden James, 11 - and the pair look so grown-up! The popstar certainly seems to agree, as she captioned the sweet photo: "Love when we go to our favorite spot on Sundays. The boys are bigger than me now!!!!!" The star, who regularly posts updates on her home life, often shares videos playing with her sons. Earlier this month, she told fans: "Nothing makes me happier as a mom than watching these boys grow and smile and laugh!! They are my world and I love days like this when we get to just run around and play together."

Britney posed with her boys in their "favourite spot"

Britney shares the two boys with ex-husband Kevin Federline, who recently filed court documents requesting more child support from the singer. “We think the reasonable needs for the children while they would be in Kevin’s custody is probably three times what he’s currently receiving,” Federline’s attorney — celebrity divorce lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan — told People magazine. The Piece of Me songstress has made no comment on the matter.

READ MORE: Take a tour of Britney Spears' AMAZING California home

Last year, Britney opened up about her highly-publicised 2007 breakdown - which happened not long after she gave birth to Jayden. Speaking to Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot, she explained: "I think I had to give myself more breaks through my career and take responsibility for my mental health. There were many decisions that were made for me and that I didn't make myself.

WATCH BELOW: Britney Spears fronts new Kenzo campaign

Loading the player...

"I think I was a different person then, young, and I did not always know instinctively what was good and what was wrong," she said. "I am in a much better place in my life, and the two children shaped my personality, filled me, made me less worried about what is happening to me."

READ MORE: Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari's couples workout is SERIOUSLY impressive