Geri Horner posts unearthed photo of her and Mel B before Spice Girls success The throwback photo was a big hit with Spice Girl fans!

Geri Horner went on a trip down memory lane on Tuesday to wish former bandmate Mel B a happy birthday – and in doing so, she delighted Spice Girls fans all across the world. Way before the days of Ginger Spice and Scary Spice, Geri and Mel were two ambitious singers living close to each other in London. Sharing a picture of the pair before the band had any success, Geri captioned the photo: "Happy birthday @officialmelb! This was taken just before we had any success, when Mel lived with @melaniecmusic across the road from my mum's house." Comments soon came in from adoring fans, with one writing: "Man I miss Spice Girls! 90s and the music were the best!" Another said: "What an awesome pic! It's great seeing you all have stayed in contact with each other." A third added: "Such a lovely picture. I'm so pleased that you’re all friends!"

Geri Horner and Mel just before their Spice Girls success

Earlier in the month, Mel B confirmed after much speculation that the Spice Girls will indeed be making a comeback later in the year. Talking exclusively to HELLO!, she said: "The deal is done and all five of us are very much looking forward to taking to the stage again," adding that they would be performing again in September. The revelation came three months after the girls – Mel B, Geri, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Victoria Beckham – reunited at Geri's house, 24 years after the band launched. It's not yet known whether the pop group are reuniting for a one-off performance in September, or whether they'll commit to a string of concerts.

RELATED: Emma Bunton reveals the real reason the Spice Girls reunited at Geri's house

The Spice Girls reunited earlier in the year

While the girls are all leading busy lives in the UK and USA, they still try and stay in touch as best they can. Mel C told HELLO!: "Like with all groups of friends, especially being so busy, and people living in different places, I'll see Emma and then I'll see Emma and Geri, and then I'll see Victoria. It is so difficult to get all five of us together because everyone has families and careers and all of those things, so that's what made it so special to get together a few weeks ago."

RELATED: You will really, really want to get your hands on this new Spice Girls T-shirt