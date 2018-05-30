Russell Brand shares rare photo of his mum following her car accident Barbara Brand suffered life-threatening injuries after being involved in a car accident in April

Russell Brand has spoken out about the incredible service the NHS gave his mum following her car crash in April, thanking them for saving her life. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the comedian shared a photo of him and his mum following the car crash, captioning it: "#NHS saved my Mum - is it the ‘Spirit of our country’? Read the article at russellbrand.com or there's a direct link in my current Insta story." In a more lengthy post on his blog, Russell recalled the horrifying moments her mum was taken to hospital just weeks after she had completed her chemotherapy.

"The scans come back, each bleaker than the last; broken neck, internal bleeding, broken back, sternum, ribs… ‘It’s very serious’ says Darren, head nurse before she is rushed to the Royal London Whitechapel," he wrote. Russell also told readers that his mum had six times recovered from cancer, but that it was both her spirit, and the spirit of the NHS staff, that kept them going. His mum had three life-saving operations after the car crash, and Russell praised the "careful, watchful, constant care" of the nurses, "each one dedicated, kind, focused and unfussy." Russell ended his blog post by reiterating: "The NHS is the best of us, it is our shared declaration that love is real. The National Health Service, it does so much and yet it means much more."

Russell and his mother are incredibly close

Russell is incredibly close to his mum, and released a statement telling fans that he would be cancelling the remainder of his Re:Birth tour after his mum was hospitalised. The 71-year-old was reportedly on her way to babysit the comedian's 18-month-old daughter, Mabel, in Russell's chauffeur-driven Audi A8 when it collided with a car driving on the wrong side of the road. Speaking about cancelling his tour dates in two videos posted to Instagram, Russell said: "My mum has been in a serious road accident and has sustained…numerous life-threatening injuries so I won't be able to do the rest of my Re:Birth tour. If you have tickets they'll be refunded or possibly rescheduled but I can't really imagine that, I can't really imagine performing at the moment because I feel too sad and connected to this."

