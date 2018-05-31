Rio Ferdinand reveals he plans to propose to Kate Wright The couple regularly discuss marriage, he says

Rio Ferdinand has spoken candidly about his relationship with girlfriend Kate Wright, admitting that the pair often chat about tying the knot one day. He told the Daily Star: "We do talk about it. But I’m not going to sit here and give you a date." He also opened up about 27-year-old Kate's special relationship with his children, saying, "her life’s taken a different change that many people wouldn’t have expected of someone her age." Rio and Kate have been dating since 2016, after Rio tragically lost his wife Rebecca to cancer in May 2015.

Rio and Kate at the BAFTA TV awards

The sound of wedding bells wouldn't come as a big surprise to the couple's fans, who love seeing the romantic pair post updates from their life together on Instagram. On Wednesday, Kate took to her social media page to post a sweet snap with Rio at dinner, simply captioning it: "My love". One fan commented: "You both so deserve all the happiness together and love. Such a gorgeous couple. You're both soulmates."

Earlier this month, the former footballer took to the stage to accept a BAFTA TV award for his documentary, Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad, which was made to highlight his grief and journey as a parent following the death of Rebecca. Fighting back the tears upon accepting his award, the 39-year-old paid a touching tribute to his kids before thanking his "beautiful" girlfriend.

"I'm normally quite used to picking up trophies," he joked. "Thanks to BAFTA and all the other nominees, but also to BBC for believing in the project, all the guys at New Era, the management team, it's been quite a crazy whirlwind experience… This documentary has propelled me forward into a period of happiness where my kids are happy I've got a beautiful girlfriend. Thank you, BBC, thank you very much."

My love 💙 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on May 30, 2018 at 2:47pm PDT

Kate herself has opened up about honouring Rebecca's memory during an appearance on This Morning, saying: "Of course, Rebecca is their mum. You only have one mum. A mum is irreplaceable. We have a special room in the house which is filled with photos of their mum and nan, with a computer and bean bags. It's a place they can go in to do their homework or just sit and talk about them."

