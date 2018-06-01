Liam Payne talks baby Bear's first birthday party Cheryl and Liam Payne's baby son turned one in March

Liam Payne has opened up about celebrating his baby son's first birthday on The Graham Norton Show. Chatting about baby Bear, who he shares with Cheryl, Liam revealed that he had fun spending the party at the children's table. He said: "I sat at the kid's table and had a great time!" The One Direction band member appeared on the show to perform his new single, Familiar, and also joked about the Spanish lyrics, admitting he has no idea what's he's singing. "I thought I should try to learn to have a better understanding, but I don't understand at all," he admitted. "I think it's sexual."

Liam opened up about Bear's birthday

Liam celebrated Bear's birthday with a sweet snap of his son holding his hand, writing: "Can't believe my little man is one today, where does the time go. Happy birthday son you're my world." The 24-year-old also spoke about Bear's bond with Cheryl, telling Hashtag Legend: "A mother and child is the most beautiful thing to watch, but they're the closest thing ever - and you'll never be as close."

He added: "A lot of dads feel put out in that sense. I didn't really feel put out, but I was like, 'Where's my place?' I was desperate to find out what I was meant to do – changing nappies and whatever else. For me as a dad, you're just taking care of everything as much as you can, making sure he's got a smile on his face. And if you cook for her, she feeds him, so you're cooking for everyone – that's what my thing was." He later clarified his comments on Twitter, adding: "Never once did I use the word jealous... a relationship between a mother and a newborn is the most beautiful thing. I just said I struggled with my place in this and what I could do to become a part of that with not having the same natural maternal instincts as a mum does."

