Ten years after dramatic custody battle, Sharon Stone celebrates son's 18th birthday The actress shares her son with ex-husband Phil Bronstein

Sharon Stone has paid a lovely tribute to her son Roan to mark his 18th birthday on Friday. The milestone celebration comes a decade after the Hollywood actress was locked in a dramatic custody battle over her child. In September 2008, Sharon lost her appeal to gain primary custody of the youngster, whom she shares with former husband Phil Bronstein. At the time, court papers revealed that Sharon wanted to put Botox in Roan's feet to stop them from smelling. The judge said: "Unfortunately, the problem caused by Mother's overreactions is painfully real for this child... Moreover, because it has come to a point where Father basically tunes Mother out because she has overreacted to so many alleged medical problems in the past."

Sharon Stone has paid tribute to her son Roan on his 18th birthday

This week, the mum-of-three wished her teenage son a happy birthday. Alongside a picture of him, she wrote: "Happy 18th Birthday Roan." Sharon also added a love-heart emoji. Fans have since taken to social media to post comments with one writing: "Happy 18th Birthday Roan - Enjoy the fun and love of those around you it's your special day!" Another said: "Celebrating your birthday. Have a joyful and extraordinary day."

Sharon, 60, adopted Roan in 2000 with her second husband Phil. Following the couple's divorce in 2004 after six years of marriage, she went on to adopt Laird in 2005 followed by Quinn a year later. During the bitter divorce, the judge decided to award sole custody of Roan to Phil – with Sharon getting visits from her son every month. "My main concern is that I support him, I love him and am steady," she previously told AARP magazine. Last year, Sharon then talked about her relationship with her own mother whilst growing up.

The star told People: "She never really told me she loved me, and a couple of years ago when I said, 'Mum, you never really let me lean on you,' she said, 'That's right, I taught you to stand on your own two goddam feet. And for a long time, I felt bad about that. Until I really realized what it must have been like to be a nine-year-old maid." She added: "You know, my mother wasn't sweet. She didn't coddle me. She wasn't very nice. She wasn’t very warm."

