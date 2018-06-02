Christine Lampard admits she is scared to go out alone after terrifying stalker experience Christof King has pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking

Christine Lampard has been the victim of a stalker for a period of two years, it has been revealed. The presenter, who is expecting her first baby with husband Frank Lampard, reportedly told Isleworth Crown Court: "I do not go out alone anymore. I always go out with someone." In a Daily Mail report, it was revealed that Christof King has pleaded guilty to one charge of stalking causing serious alarm or distress, having previously denied the allegation. The 39-year-old is accused of sending Christine "dark and disturbing" tweets, emails and letters, as well as turning up uninvited at the Lampards' London home.

Christine was reportedly left very anxious after being sent threatening messages

According to the publication, the defendant continues to deny the part of the allegation that accuses him of sending the ITV presenter chilling messages. Though Christine and Frank were not present for the hearing, the court heard a statement from the mum-to-be, which also revealed how she "felt anxiety on the day he arrived at her address, and she felt the need to hide behind the sofa".

A statement from Frank also said that his wife and their housekeeper "hid in the bedroom" because they were so frightened. "It has both made us feel very vulnerable, she became flustered and very nervous and concerned for her safety," it read. "I could see that Christine was very anxious and shaken more than I have ever seen."

The accused will be sentenced on Monday. Back in 2017, Christine revealed during an appearance on Loose Women that her husband had had to intervene when a man turned up at a hotel they were staying in. "There was a chap who had been trying to get in contact with me for a while. He thought we were married in his mind," she said. "Frank did go out and say, 'Look, you've got to stop, this isn't normal behaviour', and we haven't heard since."

