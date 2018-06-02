Eamonn Holmes shares rare family photograph with all four children as he celebrates OBE honour What a gorgeous family!

Eamonn Holmes has shared a rare snap with wife Ruth Langsford and his four children, after receiving his OBE honour from the Queen on Friday. The adorable shot shows the couple posing with Declan, Rebecca and Niall - Eamonn's children from his previous marriage to Gabrielle Holmes - and their shared son Jack. "We are Fam - il - ee. An amazing day yesterday. #OBE. To everyone who's been part of the journey - Thank you," Eamonn wrote next to the Instagram photo.

Eamonn shared the family snap on Instagram

Fans were quick to send their congratulations to Eamonn, who received the honour for services to broadcasting. "Congratulations Eamonn, well deserved what a lovely family you’ve got and Ruth looked beautiful," said one fan. Another wrote: "Huge Congratulations on your OBE Eamonn, well deserved. Beautiful photo of you all."

The presenter revealed on Friday that he had even cheekily asked the Queen for an interview during the ceremony! Speaking at Buckingham Palace after collecting his honour, the presenter, who was accompanied by wife Ruth Langsford on the big day, said his request was laughed off by Her Majesty.

"She talked about breakfast television and asked me how long I had been doing it and I said 'too long'. I told her that I have interviewed almost every member of her family except her. I said, 'so you have got to put that right for me,'" he told the Press Association. The Queen, however, did not reply to his request, simply choosing to laugh. "She laughed - I think that meant no," added Eamonn.

It was a very emotional day for the 58-year-old, who revealed he was "feeling very honoured, very privileged and very humbled," adding that he had been left overwhelmed by the response from well-wishers on social media.

He took Ruth, Rebecca and Jack to the ceremony

For the special event, the star was also accompanied by two of his children seen in his Instagram snap - Jack and Rebecca. Though Niall and Declan were unable to make it due to the fact that award recipients can only take three guests with them, Eamonn revealed he planned on reuniting with them all later in the day for a big party - hence the family snap. Congratulations, Eamonn!