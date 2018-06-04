Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson is engaged after seven month romance - two weeks after the royal wedding The TV producer reportedly shared the news on social media

The Duchess of Sussex's ex-husband Trevor Engelson is reportedly set to marry his partner Tracey Kurland, it has been revealed. According to the Daily Mail, the film producer announced the news on his private Instagram account, writing: "Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party!" The sweet message came alongside a smiling snap of the pair, with Tracey showing off her new diamond ring. Of course, the news comes just over two weeks after the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan.

Trevor and Tracey pictured in April 2018

Trevor, 41, and nutritionist Tracey have apparently been dating since November 2017. He separated from Meghan in 2013, while the pair officially divorced the following year - having exchanged vows in September 2011. Tracey, whose private practice is based in Los Angeles, was reportedly introduced to her now-fiancé through mutual friends.

Meghan and Trevor dated for seven years before tying the knot on 10 September, 2011 at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The couple enjoyed a four-day celebration before the pair exchanged vows in a quick, 15-minute ceremony in front of 102 guests.

The couple split within two years of marriage; they were divorced by August 2013, with Meghan and Trevor citing "irreconcilable differences". Reports have claimed that Meghan's acting role in Suits was a catalyst for their break-up. The TV star was required to spend long periods of time in Toronto, where Suits is filmed, while Trevor lived in LA. Meghan was still a newlywed when she landed her job on the legal drama, causing a long-distance battle at the start of their married life.

Meghan and Trevor were married for two years

Last year, it was reported that Trevor was producing a TV show inspired by his own divorce. The show will be based on an American divorced mother who moves to London to marry a British Prince. It will explore the difficulties of sharing custody with the royal family when your ex-wife is married to a Prince. According to Deadline Hollywood, Trevor developed the idea after he had a conversation with a fellow TV producer about what might have happened had he and Meghan had kids, and he would have had to share custody with the royals. Modern Family executive producer Danny Zuker is writing the script, while Christine Gernon will direct.

