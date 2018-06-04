Holly Willoughby shares sweet cuddly holiday snap with youngest son Chester She looks so happy!

Holly Willoughby took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable rare photograph of herself and youngest son Chester. The sweet snap, which sees the presenter cuddling up to the three-year-old in the sun, showed Holly looking radiant and makeup-free during her break from her This Morning duties. "A week of sunshine and this... now back to @thismorning ... see you at 10:30!" she wrote next to the adorable selfie. Little Chester can be seen snuggling up into Holly's shoulder as they embrace on what looks like a sun lounger.

Holly is notoriously private when it comes to her children, and rarely shares pictures of them in order to shield them from the public eye - so once again, the sweet photograph didn't show Chester's face. She and Phil had taken a week off from This Morning, covered by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford while both had some time away with family - and it looks like she certainly made the most of the sunshine.

"Ahh beautiful pic, there’s nothing more precious than your children," one fan wrote next to the snapshot. "Hope you have a fab time, looking forward to seeing you back on This Morning," another said ahead of Holly and Phil's return to the daytime show.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Holly has a connection to royalty - as Sarah, Duchess of York follows her on Instagram! The Duchess is clearly a fan of British celebrities, since she also follows Ant and Dec, One Direction's Liam Payne, Jamie Oliver and the Beckhams.

Just before her holiday, Holly revealed that she will be selling underwear as part of her new lifestyle brand, Truly. The star posted a chic black and white photograph of herself wearing a lacy black camisole, which she revealed will be available as part of her range, writing: "Live, love, LACE! … hope you're having a Truly beautiful bank holiday… silk chemise coming soon #truly." No doubt it will be back to business now she's returned from her break, too!