Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon's daughters are the cutest best friends: see picture Could they be the next BGT judges?

It's no secret that Britain's Got Talent judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon are the best of friends, and it seems the stars have passed on that affect to their daughters. On Sunday, Amanda took to her Instagram page during the BGT finale to share a picture of her six-year-old daughter Hollie holding hands with Alesha's little girl Azura, aged four. "Love this pic of #HRH with Azura in our @bgt chairs #friendship #girls," the BGT judge captioned the picture.

Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon's daughters are clearly BFFs

The children were seen in their mothers' BGT dressing room chairs, which had their names emblazoned across the back - it's clear the youngsters have developed a close friendship over the years. Fans of the stars immediately rushed to post sweet comments, with one saying: "Oh so cute your mini me's... so lovely that your girls were there with you for #bgtfinal." Another added: "That is such a beautiful picture and memory to treasure. I hope your girls stay in each other’s lives forever." A third post read: "The next Amanda and Alesha."

Alesha, 39, also shared a photo of her posing in her stunning Julien Macdonald gown alongside her daughter. "Good luck Mummy," she simply wrote in the post. It was clear to see how excited her little girl, dressed in a mustard outfit, was as she beamed from ear to ear. The mother-of-one, who shares her daughter with partner Azuka Ononye, has previously opened up about bringing up her child under the spotlight. "The most important thing for me, when somebody asks me what I class as being a success, is being a decent human being," she told MailOnline. "It's being kind, being loving and I'll try and teach her all these values."

