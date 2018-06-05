Michael McIntyre mugged while in car on school run The attackers stole Michael's watch and smashed the windows of his car

Michael McIntyre was involved in an altercation on Monday after two men stole his Rolex watch and smashed the windows of his Range Rover with a hammer as the comedian was on his way to pick his son up from school. The 42-year-old's publicist has said that Michael is "fine" following the incident, and photos from the scene show him speaking to police officers. His publicist also told The Sun: "Michael was involved in an incident involving armed robbers. He is absolutely fine and helping police with their inquiries."

A witness to the attack told newspaper: "I was driving along the road when I saw two men dressed head to toe in black. One man was on the bike and the other was either attacking or fighting Michael McIntyre. There was shouting too. The driver's window of his Range Rover was completely smashed. The second guy jumped on the back of the motorbike and they got away." The Metropolitan Police released a statement which read: "The victim was stationary in his car when two males on a moped smashed the car windows with a hammer before stealing property."

Another witness told the MailOnline: "The guy at the front of the moped started to hit the driver’s window about ten to 15 times and it eventually just cracked. He opens the door and gets Michael McIntyre out of the car. Michael fell but he was still trying to put up a fight. I just remember one of the bikers trying to get something. I don’t know what the guy was trying to get – a watch, a wallet, maybe?" People were quick to give Michael support following the incident, with one writing: " @McInTweet thinking of you & your son Michael... can't imagine how horrific, I'm getting over a recent break in, my beloved possessions all taken, really knocks you. Stay safe," while another added: "Hope you're ok after what’s happened Michael."

