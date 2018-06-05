Benedict Cumberbatch thanked by Deliveroo for saving one of their drivers Benedict Cumberbatch said he was 'no hero' after preventing a mugging

Benedict Cumberbatch has been thanked by Deliveroo after he intervened to stop one of their delivery cyclists from being mugged by four other men. The actor, who shot to fame playing Sherlock Holmes in BBC's Sherlock, was ironically travelling near the fictional detective's home in Baker Street when he intervened in the attack. Speaking about the incident, Uber driver Manuel Dias told The Sun: "He stood there instructing them in the street, shouting, 'Leave him alone'. It was only then I recognized Benedict. The cyclist was lucky, Benedict's a superhero.

Benedict plays superhero Dr Strange

He continued: "Then it all got a bit surreal. Here was Sherlock Holmes fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street." He added that the star "seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave. He did most of it, to be honest". Speaking about preventing the mugging, Benedict told The Sun: "I'm no hero. There are real-life heroes out there and I'm not one of them… I did it out of — well, I had to, you know."

READ: Famous co-stars who never quite clicked with one another

Benedict said he was 'no hero'

Deliveroo tweeted a thank you to Benedict, writing: "Thank you Benedict Cumberbatch for your brave actions. Deliveroo riders are heroes - their safety is our priority and any violence against them is totally unacceptable. So on behalf of everyone at Deliveroo: thank you." Fans of the star took to Twitter to discuss the incident, with one writing: "Can you imagine you're away on your bicycle to deliver a Chinese takeaway to someone and four boyos attack you and hit you with a bottle and then you hear someone yell LEAVE HIM ALONE and you look up and Benedict Cumberbatch has come to your rescue," while another added: "Can you believe that Benedict Cumberbatch fought off some muggers and saved a cyclist near Baker Street because I can."

READ: What is Zayn Malik's net worth? Former One Direction star's fortune revealed