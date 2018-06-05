Ruth Langsford reveals scary incident that made her get extra security at home The Loose Women panellist lives in Surrey with husband Eamonn Holmes and teenage son Jack

Ruth Langsford revealed on Tuesday's Loose Women that she got extra security in her family home after a terrifying encounter made her believe that there was an intruder in the house. The mother-of-one told the panel on Tuesday's show that she had been woken up by the security alarm in her house, and was convinced that there was someone downstairs trying to get in. Alone in the house with her son Jack, 14, who was a baby at the time, Ruth said: "Eamonn was away one weekend and the alarm went off at two in the morning. I leapt out of bed and my first thought was Jack who was across the landing. I ran over to his room – he was asleep – he was a baby. And then I was thinking 'I don't know what to do, is someone in the house?'"

Ruth Langsford got extra security after a scary incident at home alone

Continuing, she said: "I remember looking over the landing down into the hall and thinking any minute I am going to see someone coming out of the kitchen. You have your heart racing and your blood rushing. It turns out there was nobody in the house but after that I got extra locks that lead into any rooms in the hall." Ruth and the panel had been talking about post traumatic stress disorder following Michael McIntyre's terrifying mugging ordeal while on the school run.

Loading the player...

The Loose Women panellist lives with her son and husband Eamonn Holmes, where they enjoy a quiet life away from the spotlight in a small Surrey town. Ruth opted to live away from the bright lights of London when she and Eamonn welcomed Jack. The star previously told HELLO! that she enjoys being treated like anyone else in the town, saying: "I can walk around the high street and I don’t have to have my make-up on and people see me in my gym kit and on the school run, so it’s nothing special to them. You don’t feel like you are in a goldfish bowl here."

RELATED:Ruth Langsford discusses her family life with HELLO!

Eamonn Holmes recieved his OBE from the Queen on Friday

It's been an exciting time for Ruth and her family, who celebrated Eamonn's OBE honour from the Queen on Friday. It was a special occasion that saw Eamonn's four children come together for a rare photo, which Eamonn proudly shared on his Instagram account. The sweet shot shows Eamonn and Ruth posing with Declan, Rebecca and Niall – Eamonn's children from his previous marriage to Garbrielle Holmes – and their shared son Jack. "We are Fam - il - ee. An amazing day yesterday. #OBE. To everyone who's been part of the journey - Thank you," the TV star wrote next to the photo.

RELATED: Ruth Langsford enjoys a 'blowout' meal at this high-street restaurant