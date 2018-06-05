Michelle Keegan backtracks as she reveals she's open to living in LA with husband Mark Wright The actress will soon appear in the next series of Our Girl

Michelle Keegan has hinted that she would be open to move Stateside to live with husband Mark Wright, who is now based in Los Angeles. Appearing on BBC Radio 1 on Tuesday, the 31-year-old actress backtracked on her comments and coyly mentioned, "never say never". She told Nick Grimshaw: "That's not true - I wouldn't say it's false, but it's not true. I would never rule that out, never say never, but at the minute, I like going backwards and forwards."

Elaborating further, she added: "I like the option, I like going out for a month, coming back for a few weeks, going out again." The couple, who recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, have been maintaining a transatlantic relationship since September after Mark took a presenting job for Extra in LA. When asked how former TOWIE star Mark is adapting to the American lifestyle, Michelle replied: "He loves it. I think it's the lifestyle, the weather. It's such a nice place and everyone is just really positive out there."

However, a potential move aboard would not be permanent, with Michelle - who is set to star in the new series of Our Girl - revealing: "I'd love to work in America but I couldn't see myself living out there full time. I'm a home bird and it won't be permanent. Definitely not." In February, Mark revealed that his marriage to Michelle "will always come first" over his presenting career in the US. "If Michelle didn't like living here and she wanted me to move home, and she preferred life back home, then for sure I would [move back]," he said on Good Morning Britain. "[Marriage] comes first...It's not going to come to that, but if it ever did, then yes, of course, marriage and my love life is definitely first."

