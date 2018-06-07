Nightclub mogul Peter Stringfellow dies aged 77 He opened venues all over the world

Peter Stringfellow has passed away at the age of 77, a spokesperson has said. The businessman, who in 2016 revealed he had secretly been diagnosed with lung cancer back in 2008, was well known for owning nightclub venues all over the world. His notorious London West End Stringfellows, dubbed 'The Most Famous Gentlemen's Club In The World', was a rock 'n' roll hotspot back in the 60s, with the likes of The Beatles, The Kinks and Jimi Hendrix all making appearances.

Peter with wife Bella and their two children

Peter's family - wife Bella, and four children Karen, Scott, Angelo and Rosabella - have reportedly asked for privacy at this time. His publicist, Matt Glass said: "It's very sad news. He passed away in the early hours of this morning. It was kept very private, he didn't want to tell. He wanted to keep it a secret."

The statement suggests that Peter had again decided to keep his ill health to himself – he told The Express in January 2016 that he regretted keeping his battle with lung cancer a secret, however. "I do feel guilty about not telling the press at the time," he said. "But I didn’t want to be known as 'poor old Pete who had cancer'. I think I just wanted to avoid all the sympathy.

"But every year since I have felt more and more guilty because, if I had made it known more widely, there’s a chance I might have been able to help other men in a similar position," he added.

Peter married Bella, 35, in Barbados in 2009. The couple went on to have children Rosabella, now four, and Angelo, two. Older children Karen and Scott were both born in the sixties, to previous wives Norma Williams and Coral Wright. In an interview with HELLO!, the businessman opened up about parenthood in his later years, saying: "It’s different this time around. I had a very chaotic lifestyle back then. I’m much more relaxed now."

Peter and Bella share Rosabella, now four, and Angelo, now two

Asked whether he would recommend having another child at his age, he replied: "You have to be ready to start your life all over again. People say having a baby changes your life. That’s true, but having a baby at my time in life changes everything – and your life. Having Angelo has made me realise that I can forget about retiring.

"I need to find the energy to carry on working, to make sure I’m able to provide the financial stability I want for them. I’m not stupid – I’m not going to be around for many more years and I need to make absolutely sure that my family are comfortable when I’m no longer here."