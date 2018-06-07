Bruce Forsyth's daughter makes rare TV interview ahead of the first anniversary of his death Debbie Matthews, 63, was on Thursday's Lorraine talking about her grief

The nation was in shock when TV legend Bruce Forsyth passed away in August 2017, and nearly one year on, his bereaved daughter Debbie Matthews made a rare appearance on the telly to talk about the impact his death has had on her family. The 63-year-old emotionally spoke about it being the "first year of all the firsts," including Father's Day and her upcoming birthday – all of which will feel the gap of his presence. "We miss him like mad," she said. Debbie is Bruce's daughter from his first marriage to Penny Calvert, as well as daughters Julie and Laura. The Strictly Come Dancing host is also dad to daughters Charlotte and Louisa from his marriage to Anthea Redfern, and shares son Jonathon with his third wife Lady Wilnelia Merced.

Bruce Forsyth's daughter Debbie Matthews spoke about her late dad on Lorraine

Wilnelia has a close relationship with her stepdaughters, and publically praised them earlier in the year during an emotional interview with This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. When asked about spending her first Christmas without Bruce in Puerto Rico with her mum and family, Wilnelia said: "It was very special and on this occasion I was able to have Bruce's daughters, my stepdaughters, I call them my five angels… I don't know what I was going to do the last year - it's been very difficult - without them. We had a kind of religious service there - it was very, very special."

Bruce passed away in August 2017

National treasure Bruce sadly passed away at the age of 89 after contracting bronchial pneumonia. In October, he was honoured at the 2018 National Television Awards with the entertainment category being renamed in his memory to The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award. Wilnelia said of the tribute: "My darling Bruce would have been both humbled and delighted to have an award named in his honour. Entertainment was his life.The National Television Awards always had a special place in his heart because they're the people's awards, voted by viewers. The children and I are thrilled his flame will still burn brightly with this new award celebrating the stars of today and tomorrow."