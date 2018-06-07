﻿
maxima-sister

Daily edit: Queen Maxima's sister passes away, Chloe Green welcomes first baby and more - video

Round-up of the day's celebrity news here...

hellomagazine.com

In today's Daily Edit we look at the sad loss of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands' sister. We have a look at Prince Frederik of Denmark's special 50th birthday book - and the meaningful photos that his wife Princess Mary chose for it. Plus - the personal video that Beyonce and Jay-Z shared at the first night of their tour in Cardiff. All this and more in HELLO's daily update - available every day from 5pm.

Loading the player...

More on:

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment