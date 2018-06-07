Daily edit: Queen Maxima's sister passes away, Chloe Green welcomes first baby and more - video Round-up of the day's celebrity news here...

In today's Daily Edit we look at the sad loss of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands' sister. We have a look at Prince Frederik of Denmark's special 50th birthday book - and the meaningful photos that his wife Princess Mary chose for it. Plus - the personal video that Beyonce and Jay-Z shared at the first night of their tour in Cardiff. All this and more in HELLO's daily update - available every day from 5pm.