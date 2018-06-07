Katherine Jenkins posts rare picture of daughter Aaliyah - and gives fans a sneak peek into her gorgeous home The singer is a proud mother to two children

Katherine Jenkins is one doting mum! The 37-year-old singer, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Andrew Levitas, took to her Instagram page to share a lovely picture of her daughter Aaliyah, who turns three in September. "Growing up so fast... #aaliyahreign #BigSister #MummysGirl," she gushed in the caption. The snap, which was taken in a spacious atrium, sees her two-old-girl standing at the top of her staircase, dressed in a blue T-shirt with her name emblazoned across it. Opera star Katherine occasionally posts pictures of her family at home, but she tends to keep her daughter's face hidden from view to protect her privacy. The hallway, complete with a striking light fitting, was clearly decked with dark wooden panels, while the bannisters were painted in contrasting white.

Katherine Jenkins gives fans a sneak peek into her home

It's been two months since the Welsh beauty announced her baby news on Instagram, by sharing a photo of her newborn son and revealing his beautiful name. She wrote: "Andrew, Aaliyah and I are proud to announce the arrival of our gorgeous son Xander Robert Selwyn Levitas. His middle names honour our late fathers who live on in our little 'Defender of Men' (Meaning of Xander)." The songstress continued: "Our family, our home and are hearts could not be more full of love & we are incredibly grateful for the gift of being parents to these beautiful children."

Take a look inside Katherine Jenkins' lavish baby shower

Loading the player...

In a previous interview with HELLO! magazine, Katherine opened up about the joys of motherhood. "Everybody says, 'Your life will never be the same,' but I didn't expect to feel so chilled and relaxed about life. My husband and I love being parents and Aaliyah makes us so happy. She's fun, kind and affectionate - and a mummy's girl," she said. On having another baby, she admitted: "It's all about timing, but I would really love to have a second child and for Aaliyah to have a sibling, to have a friend in the world."

Exclusive: Katherine Jenkins reveals how marriage and motherhood have changed her