David Walliams has a very special date with a famous actress You'll never guess who it was!

David Walliams had a very special date with an actress on Thursday - the "legend" that is Dame Barbara Windsor! The Britain's Got Talent judge joined the 80-year-old for afternoon tea, and later took to Twitter to share a photo of them cuddling up together, marking the first time Barbara has been seen since it was announced she has Alzheimer's disease.

The photo showed David sat with his arm wrapped around Barbara as they sat on a sofa together, while he holds the actress' hands in his. Barbara looks in good spirits as she leans into David's shoulder, dressed in a lilac pastel shirt. "Afternoon tea with a legend. Dame Barbara Windsor," the comedian captioned the photo.

Barbara Windsor joined David Walliams for afternoon tea on Thursday

The outing marks the first time Barbara has been seen since her husband Scott shared details of her health diagnosis in April. Speaking to The Sun about Barbara's condition, Scott explained that although the Carry On star was diagnosed back in 2014, her condition has worsened in the last few months. "Since her 80th birthday last August, a definite continual confusion has set in, so it's becoming a lot more difficult for us to hide. I'm doing this because I want us to be able to go out and, if something isn't quite right, it will be okay because people will now know that she has Alzheimer's and will accept it for what it is," he explained.

STORY: Ross Kemp leads support for Barbara Windsor after Alzheimer's diagnosis

Barbara has since been inundated with love and support from her famous friends and fans, with David no doubt one of them. And she is said to have been "thrilled" by the positive response to her story, according to Jane Moore, who conducted the initial interview with Scott.

It was revealed in April that Barbara has Alzheimer's

Speaking on This Morning, Jane said: "I have known for two or three years. There have been rumours floating around for some time that maybe things were not quite right. People didn't know it was Alzheimer's. Scott, her husband, was adamant he didn't want that coming out. In the early days her symptoms were very mild. To a certain extent she protected herself by being in a bit of denial."