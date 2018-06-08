Victoria Beckham sends sweet post to husband David: 'We love and miss you' Victoria and Harper Beckham had some mother and daughter time before school

Victoria Beckham has shared an adorable snap of herself cuddling her daughter, Harper, from their home in London. Dressed in a simple black outfit, the proud mum snuggled her six-year-old daughter, who was dressed in her school uniform, and captioned the snap with a sweet message to her husband, David. The retired footballer is currently spending a lot of his time in Miami while starting a brand new football team, and the fashion designer let him know he was in their thoughts by writing: "Morning cuddles x. So much love. We love and miss you @davidbeckham."

Harper and Victoria shared a cute hug

Fans were quick to praise the beautiful photo, with one writing: "This is the best picture I've ever see of you @victoriabeckham there is no better feeling than pure love and that’s exactly how I feel when I cuddle my little girl," while another added: "Such a beautiful family." Others were quick to point out how much Harper looked like her dad, with one writing: "Harper looks so much like David here. His eyes for sure!" Another person commented: "Harper is her daddy's double."

READ: This is why Victoria Beckham looks younger than she did four years ago

Loading the player...

Victoria and David regularly share snaps of each other on Instagram, and comment on each other's posts. The dad-of-four recently poked fun at Victoria after posting a photo of her running on the treadmill, writing: "Y tho." The former Spice Girl has previously opened up about her workout routine, telling The Guardian: "For me, that's where I go in the morning, that's 'me' time. It's not just about how it makes you look. It's how it makes you feel. It really gets me ready for the day. It clears my mind. It's also where I have lots of ideas. It’s a time when I'm not on the phone, I'm not with the children, I'm not with David; I can literally just be left alone."

READ: Remember the 2006 World Cup? When WAGS ruled and Victoria Beckham, Cheryl and Coleen Rooney were best pals