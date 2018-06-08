Jennifer Saunders and daughter Beattie Edmonson make rare TV appearance together Find out what Beattie had to say about growing up with Jennifer Saunders as her mum!

Jennifer Saunders was joined by her beautiful daughter, Beattie Edmonson, on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night. The pair opened up about Beattie's new film, Patrick, in which Jennifer makes an appearance. Chatting about watching her daughter star in the film, she said: "I was very nervous for her, you always are for someone you know and you really want them to be good. It turned out she was!" She jokily added: "I went to visit her on set and wheedled my way into a role. I did of course bring my own fat suit."

Jennifer and Beattie appeared onGraham Norton Show

Speaking about growing up with Jennifer as a famous mum, Beattie, 30, revealed: "I assumed everyone's mum and dad were on TV and would ask other children what shows their parents were in. I remember coming home from school one day and asking my mum if she really was Jennifer Saunders." Beattie also opened up about her dad, Jennifer's husband and comedian Ade Edmondson, and the best piece of advice he has ever given her, revealing: "A boy at school was told off for farting and when I told my dad he became very serious and said, 'Don't let anyone tell you that farting isn't funny!" Abe also spoke about his daughter in an interview with the Evening Standard, revealing his reaction when she revealed she was going to try stand-up comedy. He said: "We were terrified when Beattie first said she was doing comedy and invited us up to a show. We thought, how are we going to react if it's [bad]?"

Beattie is the middle child of Jennifer and Abe's three daughters. Her big sister, Ella, has two children, and Jennifer has previously opened up about becoming a grandmother. Speaking to the Evening Standard, she said: "My greatest weakness is my grandson Fred. I would do anything for him."

