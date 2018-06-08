Daily edit: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan back in London, a new Swedish Princess is christened and more - video Round-up of the day's celebrity news here...

In today's Daily Edit we find out about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's return to London from their honeymoon, their plans for the weekend and how Prince Harry has already thrown himself back into work. We pop to sunny Sweden to witness the excitement around the christening of Princess Madeleine's third child, Princess Adrienne. And we learn all about Princess Eugenie's new environmental role. Plus, the moving speech Amal Clooney made in tribute to her husband George at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm.