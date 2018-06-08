David and Victoria Beckham's representatives deny divorce rumours David and Victoria Beckham have been married since 1999 and share four children

David and Victoria Beckham have denied that they are splitting after social media was rife with rumours that the pair were preparing to announce their divorce. The couple, who have been married since 1999 and share four children, addressed the rumours after bookies suspended betting on their divorce, with a rep telling HELLO!: "There is no impending statement, no divorce." They also told other outlets that the reports were a "very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time".

David and Victoria's rep denied that they are getting a divorce

This is not the first time that the couple's marriage has come under question, and David and Victoria have previously spoken about the strength of their relationship. Speaking on Desert Island Discs in early 2017, David said: "People have talked about 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other. We stay together because we have four amazing children."

The dad-of-four added: "We have got strong parents too, and they taught us the right values. Of course you make mistakes, and we all know that marriage is difficult at times. It is about working through it. We have come up against tough times. But we know each other better than anyone else knows us. And we talk." Speaking about working through their problems way back in 2007, Victoria told W magazine: "No one said marriage was going to be easy. Yes, there have been bumps along the road. But the fact is we've come out of everything we've been through stronger and happier. It's even better now than when we were first married. After all these years, we can just come home and have a laugh together."

