David and Victoria Beckham's best marriage moments – video

Since David and Victoria Beckham tied the knot back in 1999, the couple have gone from strength to strength, welcoming a family of four children, and supporting each other through their hugely successful careers and projects, as well as working together to use their profiles to raise money for charity. Although we regularly see insights into their sweet relationship on social media, watch our video of the couple's best marriage moments, from David's proposal and their engagement holiday in Marbella to welcoming their three sons and one daughter, to David supporting Victoria at Buckingham Palace when she was awarded an OBE in 2017 and much, much more!