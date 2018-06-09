Victoria Beckham surrounds herself with family after difficult day following divorce rumours She and David have denied they are splitting

Victoria Beckham took some time out with her parents on Friday night, as rumours continue to circulate about her marriage to David Beckham. The fashion designer posted an adorable family photo of herself with her parents and Romeo, Cruz and Harper, writing: "Fun dinner x kisses from us all x." Of course, her loyal fans were quick to offer their support following the speculation, with one commenting, "Believing the best for you and your family," followed by a sweet heart emoji.

David and Victoria denied that they were splitting on Friday, after social media was rife with rumours that the pair were preparing to announce their divorce. The couple addressed the allegations after bookies also suspended betting on their split. A representative for the Beckhams told HELLO!: "There is no impending statement, no divorce." They also told other outlets that the reports were a "very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time".

This is not the first time that the couple's marriage has come under question, and David and Victoria have previously spoken about the strength of their relationship. Speaking on Desert Island Discs in early 2017, David said: "People have talked about 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other. We stay together because we have four amazing children."

The dad-of-four added: "We have got strong parents too, and they taught us the right values. Of course you make mistakes, and we all know that marriage is difficult at times. It is about working through it. We have come up against tough times. But we know each other better than anyone else knows us. And we talk." Speaking about working through their problems way back in 2007, Victoria told W magazine: "No one said marriage was going to be easy. Yes, there have been bumps along the road. But the fact is we've come out of everything we've been through stronger and happier. It's even better now than when we were first married. After all these years, we can just come home and have a laugh together."

