Brendan Cole: The Strictly Come Dancing theme tune 'gives you nightmares' The professional dancer was axed from the show earlier this year

Brendan Cole may have put his Strictly Come Dancing days behind him, but the professional dancer admits the theme tune still gives him nightmares! The handsome dancing pro was catching up with fellow celebs and HELLO! at the Soccer Aid training day at Fulham Training Ground on Friday. And despite no longer being part of the hit BBC show, after he was axed from the lineup a few months ago, the cheeky star joked with fellow charity footballer, Westlife's Nicky Byrne, that the show still haunts him.

Nicky, who hosts the Irish version of Strictly, came up to Brendan singing the theme tune as he approached. "That music gives you nightmares at night, doesn't it?" laughed Brendan. "It does," agreed Nicky, who was a contestant in the 2012 Strictly Come Dancing series, and has been a host alongside Amanda Byram in Ireland since 2016. "But I’m hosting it now in Ireland so I actually like it now," he added.

Both Brendan and Nicky are teammates on Usain Bolt's Soccer Aid team called The Rest of the World. Asked why he decided to take part in it for the first time, father-of-two Brendan said: "Everybody here is delighted to do it, it's an incredible charity, the work they are doing is amazing. But the chance to be with some of the best footballers in the world and some great friends… The comrade is amazing, the banter…it’s what dreams are made of."

Brendan, who will be joined by stars including chef Gordon Ramsay and Kevin Pietersen, said of his team: "I've got a great team. You see the pace and the time on the ball that these professionals have and you think ‘How do you do it?' It's magic to watch."

Soccer Aid will be broadcast live on ITV from 6.30pm on Sunday 10th June from Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium.

