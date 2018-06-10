Exclusive! Mikel John Obi has his say on England's chances of winning the World Cup The Nigeria football team captain invites HELLO! into his family home...

The captain of the Nigeria football team, Mikel John Obi, has posed for HELLO! magazine with his beautiful Russian partner Olga Diyachenko at their luxurious West London home. Olga and their two-year-old twin daughters Ava and Mia will be joining Mikel in Russia as he plays in the World Cup tournament. But she has mixed loyalties. "They’ll be out there supporting but I’m not sure yet if they’ll be supporting Nigeria or Russia," the footballer tells HELLO!. Mikel, who moved from London club Chelsea to Chinese club Tianjin Teda last year, believes that England stands a good chance of winning.

Mikel John Obi talks world cup with HELLO!

"I think the team England has this World Cup is the best in a long time. They’re a young team, with lots of energy, lots of power and they seem very united. It’s the same for Nigeria, so the chances are good for both sides. But I think England will do well." Mikel admits that being absent from his family is difficult. "I miss my family so much when I’m away and every time I come back, there’s that heavy feeling, knowing that I’m going to have to go again," he said. "We make it work. But the love and the feeling I have for London and the family life we have here never leaves me."

Pick up the new issue of HELLO! out on Monday 11 June for the full interview.