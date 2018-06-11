Mark Wright had the CUTEST thing to say about Michelle Keegan after Soccer Aid Such an adorable couple!

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan seemed to have had the happiest of reunions on Sunday night, as the pair celebrated England's Soccer Aid win together. Michelle, who supported her husband from the stands at Old Trafford during the match, also joined Mark and his family at the after-party, where they danced the night away. Her husband - who has been sharing behind-the-scenes insights into the England dressing room all week - took to Instagram Stories to share videos from the party, labelling a video of Michelle and his mum Carol dancing: "My favourite women [on] planet earth." Aw!

Mark posted sweet tributes to his wife on his Instagram stories

The charity match, which was played in Michelle's hometown of Manchester, was no doubt a perfect opportunity for both of the couple's families to get together - Michelle herself was known to be back in her beloved city to watch her episode of Who Do You Think You Are? with her family on Wednesday.

The actress has had a busy few weeks promoting the latest series of Our Girl and shooting a new campaign for her Very fashion range, while Mark continues to host ExtraTV out in Los Angeles - so it's surely been a nice change to have Mark back in the UK for a few days.

The couple, who have happily maintained a long-distance marriage since Mark got his big break in the states, are very private about their relationship - with both choosing to post only rare insights on their popular social media accounts. Though they recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, both opted out of posting anything to Instagram, as opposed to their publicised celebrations last year in Tenerife.

It was straight back to LA after Soccer Aid for Mark

Mark also posted a selfie with Michelle and comedian Tom Davis, as well as a sweet video of his wife dancing with his brother Bradley, captioned: "My world." It was straight back to America the next morning, however, as the presenter posted a plane selfie to showcase his journey ahead, writing, "Socceraid. Man-Ldn, now Ldn-LAX." No rest for the wicked - hopefully Mark and Michelle will be reunited again soon!

