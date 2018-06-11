Catherine Zeta Jones celebrates son Dylan's graduation with rare family photograph What a gorgeous family!

Catherine Zeta Jones stepped out for her son Dylan's graduation on Saturday, posing for a rare family photo with husband Michael Douglas to mark the happy occasion. Taking to Instagram to celebrate, the star wrote: "Congratulations Dylan and the class of 2018!", as she posed alongside daughter Carys, Dylan and Michael - who looked thrilled at his son's achievements. Catherine looked gorgeous in a daisy-embellished Dolce and Gabbana midi dress, from a past-season collection.

It's been a special few weeks for the family, since Catherine and Michael also proudly saw Dylan off to his college prom at the end of May. Once again, the actress took to Instagram to mark the occasion, sharing an adorable snap of her son in his sweet tux. "Prom Proud! Graduation around the corner! So proud of you Dylan, college bound! Love you so," she wrote - with a series of heart emojis.

The Douglas family have an incredibly close bond – and the Welsh star often shares adorable snaps of her brood. In March, she uploaded a video of her and Dylan ballroom dancing on the beach as they enjoyed their holidays. Sunning themselves in the Dominican Republic, the mother and son looked be having a fabulous time as they showed off their dance moves on the sandy shore. She captioned the post: "Shall we dance? Seize the moment. #Funwithson."

The Chicago actress also shared an adorable video of her 17-year-old making his way through the crowds as he graduated - fuelling the applause as he and a friend danced in unison! It's not known what Dylan will do next, though in the past Catherine has spoken of how both her children take after their parents when it comes to performing arts.

"They go to summer camp every year, they do three musicals and straight plays, they love it. I've had a wonderful life in this business so I only – if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn't. So I just think that they've got – they've got the talent and I know that they have the drive," she said.

