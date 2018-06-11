﻿
Daily edit: The Cambridge family's fun day out at the polo and more - video

Round-up of today's celebrity news

In today’s Daily Edit we share adorable photos of the Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they watch Prince William play polo. We learn about where - and when - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take their first official tour. Plus - find out what high-tech gadgets the Queen uses to keep track of her precious horses. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm.

