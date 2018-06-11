VIDEO: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are married - get all the wedding details here The happy couple were keen tie the not before becoming parents for the first time

Congratulations to Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews! The happy couple tied the knot on Friday at a top secret, and very intimate wedding ceremony three months ahead of welcoming their first child together. Their closest friends and family gathered to celebrate their happy day, jetting to Scotland to enjoy the spoils of the Matthews family estate, Glen Affric. The groom's brother, James, who is married to Pippa Middleton, was Best Man, while James Middleton performed a reading. Vogue and Spencer met while filming The Jump a year and a half ago. The wedding comes just six months after announcing their engagement in HELLO!. Watch the video below for all the details.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are married